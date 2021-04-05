W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Shares Gap Up to $61.19

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.19, but opened at $64.00. W. R. Grace & Co. shares last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 827 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.38 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

