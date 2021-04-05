Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $24.59 on Monday, reaching $2,407.05. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,304.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,044.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,203.08 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.