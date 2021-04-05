Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 47,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.12 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $349.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

