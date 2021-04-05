Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $142.56. 35,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.29 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

