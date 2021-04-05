Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,684 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,304. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

