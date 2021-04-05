VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of VOXX International worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.68. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

