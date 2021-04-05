Vox.Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $440,230.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance token can currently be purchased for $148.68 or 0.00254462 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00074728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00304987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00094160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00751168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00029078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Vox.Finance Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 11,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,260 tokens. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

Buying and Selling Vox.Finance

