Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 19,632 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,168 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $760,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,699,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

