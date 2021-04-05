Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allakos by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allakos by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,460 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,767. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

