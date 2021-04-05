Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 30,281 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.