Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,266 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

