Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 130,817 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

EQH stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

