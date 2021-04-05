Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 107,591 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Lakeland Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 222,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

