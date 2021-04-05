Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after buying an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after buying an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

