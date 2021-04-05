Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $723,000 Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $37.97 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,369 shares of company stock valued at $919,421. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.