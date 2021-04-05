Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after buying an additional 269,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 552.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $74.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

