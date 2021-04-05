Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tuscan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THCB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tuscan by 765.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 387,187 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at $3,676,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuscan in the third quarter valued at $2,176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuscan in the third quarter valued at $602,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THCB stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

