Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,634 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OZON shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OZON opened at $58.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

