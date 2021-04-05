Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock worth $70,946,453 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.