VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 33.4% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $130,210.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00674431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028461 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.