ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.94.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

