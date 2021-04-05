Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 362.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veru were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ VERU opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.71. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VERU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.