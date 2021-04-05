Vertcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $42.76 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,593.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.73 or 0.03567075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00362622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $624.95 or 0.01048691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.97 or 0.00451340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00412949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.09 or 0.00324011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025731 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,454,147 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

