Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

