Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

ATO stock opened at $98.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.