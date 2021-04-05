Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $425,000 in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD opened at $27.92 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

