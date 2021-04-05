Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $396,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

