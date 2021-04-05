Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $372,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,177,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNV opened at $129.91 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

