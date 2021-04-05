Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

