Verition Fund Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

