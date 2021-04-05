Verasity Market Capitalization Hits $147.16 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $147.16 million and approximately $33.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00140143 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.