Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

