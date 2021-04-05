Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $756.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,613.05 or 0.99708664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00036662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00461831 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.37 or 0.00864803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.00327564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00093503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

