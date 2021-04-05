Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,073 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR opened at $176.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average of $174.49.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.