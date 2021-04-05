Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.