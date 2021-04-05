Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $181.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,083. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $189.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

