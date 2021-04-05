Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

