Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $365.97 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $382.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

