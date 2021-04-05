Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.50. 48,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $102.30.

