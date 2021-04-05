V-ID (VIDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

