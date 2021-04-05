Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.14 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,458.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 133,473 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

