Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

