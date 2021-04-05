Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of Universal Health Services worth $185,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.28 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

