Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research note published on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.13.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $238.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $117.88 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

