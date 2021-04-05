United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 168 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 96,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 53,314 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $10,577,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $235.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

