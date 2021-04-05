United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

NYSE EXR opened at $135.45 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

