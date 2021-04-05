United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 949,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 72.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after acquiring an additional 667,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.19 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

