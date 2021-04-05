United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $193.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.01 and a 200-day moving average of $172.50. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.