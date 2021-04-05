United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON opened at $64.00 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.