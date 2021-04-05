United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after buying an additional 254,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 804,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.66 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

